Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 766,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

