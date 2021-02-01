Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.