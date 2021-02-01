300,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

About Scion Tech Growth I

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

