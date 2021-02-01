iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $108.16 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

