Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,860 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

