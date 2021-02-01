Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 20,788 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $143.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

