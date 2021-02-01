Conning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

