Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 835 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $299.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average is $278.06. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

