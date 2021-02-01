Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

