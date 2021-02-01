Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,159 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $48.50 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

