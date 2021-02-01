TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE TA opened at C$11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.87. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.57.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

