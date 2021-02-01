Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

