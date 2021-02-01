The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

