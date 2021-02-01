Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

