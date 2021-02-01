Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

