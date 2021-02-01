Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,439 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in AT&T by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 97,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

