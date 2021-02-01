Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $250.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.