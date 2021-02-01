Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $54,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

MarketAxess stock opened at $540.76 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

