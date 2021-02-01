GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 658 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

IDXX opened at $478.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $516.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

