Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.80.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

