Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of 3M by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

