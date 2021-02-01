GWM Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $24,177,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.86.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $395.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.