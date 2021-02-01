First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

ROBT opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

