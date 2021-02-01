Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Up 59.4% in January

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ SNSS opened at $2.48 on Monday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

