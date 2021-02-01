Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 2.70.
Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
Select Interior Concepts Company Profile
Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.
