Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.