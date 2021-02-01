Short Interest in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Rises By 36.1%

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $20.55 on Monday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $65,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

