Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 198.1% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 549,522 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $9,351,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 34.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 320,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

