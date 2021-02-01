Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 45.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

