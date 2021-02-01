Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $793.53 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

