Terry L. Blaker Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

