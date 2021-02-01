Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.66 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

