Terry L. Blaker Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $84.09 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.