James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $2,351,883. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

