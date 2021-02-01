James Investment Research Inc. Invests $89,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.