Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $389.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

