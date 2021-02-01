Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

BIGC stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

