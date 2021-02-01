James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,622,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,835 shares of company stock worth $24,798,951. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $76.21 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.