James Investment Research Inc. Buys 24 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of RH by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $475.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.44.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.