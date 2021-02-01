Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $2.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $13.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23.
M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
