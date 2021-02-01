Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70.

1/13/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

1/11/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/8/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00.

1/6/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$10.80 to C$12.80.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders purchased a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

