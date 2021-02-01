Financial Review: Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Protalex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Protalex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.57 Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

