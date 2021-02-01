Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE QTS opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,732 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 765,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

