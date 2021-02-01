219 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $155.00 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

