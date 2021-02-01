Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

NYSE HES opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

