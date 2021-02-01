Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 792 VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 223,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $52.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

