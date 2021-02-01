Howland Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

