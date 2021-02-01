Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,888,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $22,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

