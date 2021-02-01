Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,846,000.

VXF stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

