Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 150 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $379.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.27 and a 200 day moving average of $357.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.