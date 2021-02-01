Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 150 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $379.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.27 and a 200 day moving average of $357.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

