Insider Selling: Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 8,600 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $23,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,287.50.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 27th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $275.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $3,562.00.
- On Monday, January 18th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280.00.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 11,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $30,800.00.
- On Thursday, December 31st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $4,384.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 200 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $548.00.
- On Thursday, November 26th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 800 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $2,360.00.
Riwi Company Profile
